AXS Investments LLC Sells 12,684 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 108,106 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $82,679,998.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,059 shares in the company, valued at $23,400,001.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of TRTX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 138.05, a current ratio of 138.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.08.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.15%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.