AXS Investments LLC Sells 16,687 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,687 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,079,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,391,641. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.