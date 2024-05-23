AXS Investments LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 938,796 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

