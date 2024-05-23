AXS Investments LLC Sells 9,489 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 426,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FBRT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 343,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 88.39, a current ratio of 88.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

