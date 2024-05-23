AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZZ. B. Riley boosted their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.33.

Get AZZ alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. AZZ has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in AZZ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AZZ by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.