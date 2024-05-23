Baird R W Downgrades Toast (NYSE:TOST) to Hold

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TOST has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Toast Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toast will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 149.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after buying an additional 7,191,595 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth about $179,111,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $70,270,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Toast by 12.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

