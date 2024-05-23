Balentine LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG opened at $74.33 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

