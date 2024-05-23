Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.84

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 4815606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,734,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124,363 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198,846 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

