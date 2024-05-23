Bank of America Trims Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Target Price to $90.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

BRKR stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bruker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,724,000 after acquiring an additional 239,336 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 422,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,950,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,869 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,844,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

