Bank of America Trims Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Target Price to $32.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 556.7% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 47,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

