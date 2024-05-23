Barclays Trims DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price to $14.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of DLO opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

