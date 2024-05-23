BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

