BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after buying an additional 376,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,233,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,551,172. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $329.56 and a 12 month high of $460.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.84.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

