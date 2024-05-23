BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.7% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000.

IVV traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $529.22. 1,555,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,467. The stock has a market cap of $456.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $535.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.53.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

