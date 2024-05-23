BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

BIOLASE Stock Up 20.4 %

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

