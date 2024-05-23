Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00054057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000557 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.