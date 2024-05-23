BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.95. 6,965,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,672,600. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,733,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,280,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

