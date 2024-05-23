BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,114,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,634,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

