Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.17 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

