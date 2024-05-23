Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.09

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.09 and last traded at $75.93, with a volume of 879607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,599 shares of company stock worth $5,286,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $100,113,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,015.7% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

