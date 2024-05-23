Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,617,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,614,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at $103,614,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,618 shares of company stock valued at $29,564,319 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

