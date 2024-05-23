Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$301.85 Average PT from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$301.85.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$233.15 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$228.56 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$271.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$278.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.