Brian Kaner Buys 600 Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,420.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BYD traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$233.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$271.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$278.11. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$228.56 and a 12-month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on BYD. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$301.85.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

