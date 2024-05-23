Brian Kaner Buys 600 Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYDGet Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,420.

Shares of BYD traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$233.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$271.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$278.11. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$228.56 and a 12-month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on BYD. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

