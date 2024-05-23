Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $133,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Broadcom stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,393.29. 3,070,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,180. The company has a market cap of $645.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $676.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,318.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,195.69.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

