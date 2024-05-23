Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 0.6%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,382.47 and last traded at $1,384.00. 950,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,759,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,392.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $641.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,318.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,195.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

