Brokerages Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target at $51.63

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.26. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 48,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,557,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 224,734 shares of company stock worth $9,001,524. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,702 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth approximately $80,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,072 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $46,010,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after buying an additional 973,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

