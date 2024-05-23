Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Price Target at $267.31

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $267.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.04. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock worth $43,523,481. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,545,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

