Brokerages Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Target Price at $48.40

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,266.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,266.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,442. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $59.59 on Friday. FormFactor has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

