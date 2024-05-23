Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) PT at $33.40

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $36.57 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

