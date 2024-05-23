Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,612,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 194,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.41. 258,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,890. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

