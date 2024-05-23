Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BY. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

BY stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

In related news, President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $44,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,429.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $44,499.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,429.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $146,676.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,145 shares in the company, valued at $244,395,744.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,060 shares of company stock valued at $208,084 over the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 67,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 79,051 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 119,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

