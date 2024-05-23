CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CAE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,595 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in shares of CAE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,982,000 after buying an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,832,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,593,000 after buying an additional 127,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,004,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,216,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CAE by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,747,000 after buying an additional 413,389 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

