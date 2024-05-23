CaliberCos (CWD) versus The Competition Financial Review

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) is one of 80 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CaliberCos to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CaliberCos and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $84.37 million -$12.70 million -1.27 CaliberCos Competitors $1.43 billion $4.80 million 62.33

CaliberCos’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -18.14% -19.75% -5.30% CaliberCos Competitors -133.80% -5.19% 0.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CaliberCos and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A CaliberCos Competitors 258 1236 1183 34 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 14.06%. Given CaliberCos’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CaliberCos has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CaliberCos peers beat CaliberCos on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

