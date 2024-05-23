Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,703 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $62,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.99. 2,987,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,590,021. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

