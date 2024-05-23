Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,269 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $45,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.18. 237,565 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.57. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

