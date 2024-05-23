Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Windward (LON:WNWD)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Windward (LON:WNWD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 137 ($1.74) price objective on the stock.
Windward Stock Performance
Shares of WNWD opened at GBX 99 ($1.26) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237.50 and a beta of 0.67. Windward has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.59).
Windward Company Profile
