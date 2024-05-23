Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $48.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 254,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,837. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Alkermes by 521.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 169,385 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $3,246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,150.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 864,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

