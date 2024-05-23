Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys 46 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.91. 3,284,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,365. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.52. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.