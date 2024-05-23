Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $35,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Motors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,196,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,086,000 after buying an additional 237,359 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,372. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,151,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,184,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.