Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,791 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Clifford Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 164,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the period.

EELV stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,702. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

