Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.05. 6,733,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970,737. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

