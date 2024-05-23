Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,086. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

