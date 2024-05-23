Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $347,827,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $266,143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $178,006,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 34,761.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,318 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Trading Down 0.6 %

VLTO stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.13. The stock had a trading volume of 607,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,473. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.