Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 406 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 386.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.47. The company had a trading volume of 628,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -127.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $156.03.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.