Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,643,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,047,701. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

