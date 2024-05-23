Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.4% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,927,000 after buying an additional 346,919 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock traded down $7.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.15. The company had a trading volume of 818,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,524. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.99. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

