Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

