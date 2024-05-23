CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.14% of CBIZ worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBZ. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 596.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 615,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 527,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $19,874,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,039,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,844,000 after buying an additional 154,498 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 94.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 186,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $5,194,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ Stock Performance

CBZ stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.71. 30,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.87.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

