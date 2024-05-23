Cencora (NYSE:COR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.35-13.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.45. Cencora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.350-13.550 EPS.
Cencora Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of COR traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.04. The company had a trading volume of 291,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora has a one year low of $163.37 and a one year high of $246.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.17.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.90.
In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,295 shares of company stock worth $17,747,944. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
