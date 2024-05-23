Cencora (NYSE:COR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.35-13.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.45. Cencora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.350-13.550 EPS.

Cencora Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of COR traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.04. The company had a trading volume of 291,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora has a one year low of $163.37 and a one year high of $246.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.17.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,295 shares of company stock worth $17,747,944. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

