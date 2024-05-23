Certified Advisory Corp Invests $270,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,355,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $269,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 447,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,213. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.